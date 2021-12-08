IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 36.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 150.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,356,000 after purchasing an additional 226,167 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,492,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after acquiring an additional 174,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 159,503 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $169.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 7.94. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

