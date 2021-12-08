First American Trust FSB Sells 224 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First American Trust FSB trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,992,305,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,094,070,860 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.57.

Tesla stock opened at $1,051.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.37, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $998.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.