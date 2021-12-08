Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $13,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $15,840.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($30.79) million during the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 21.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ault Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ault Global during the third quarter worth $113,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.