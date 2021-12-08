Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 926 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of BIV opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

