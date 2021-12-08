Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after purchasing an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.70.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $446.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $314.62 and a 1 year high of $452.74.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

