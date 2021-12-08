ProVise Management Group LLC Invests $131,000 in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $425,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,142,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,475,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FNB opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

