FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE:FDX opened at $247.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.