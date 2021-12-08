ProVise Management Group LLC Takes $239,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,427 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,783,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $303,481,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 131.6% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $94,550,000 after buying an additional 765,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

