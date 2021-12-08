Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $12,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in SBA Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,325,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 414,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,990,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $360.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.91 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.53.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.40.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.