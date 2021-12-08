Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,237.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ opened at $54.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.