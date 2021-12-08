Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $198.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,786 shares of company stock worth $8,710,841. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

