Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $969,000 Stock Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 279,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TrueBlue by 46.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 228.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.55.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $577.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

