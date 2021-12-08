Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,919,735 over the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA opened at $282.35 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

