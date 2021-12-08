Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter worth $219,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

FCBC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.04. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

