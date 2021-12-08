Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Central Pacific Financial worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 121.8% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,239,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,292,000 after acquiring an additional 680,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 112.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after acquiring an additional 99,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

CPF stock opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $29.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $66.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

