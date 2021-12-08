StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 68.0% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.23. Amryt Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $628.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of -0.65.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

AMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Amryt Pharma

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

