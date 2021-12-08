Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 744 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

