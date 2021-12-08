StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Shares in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of ProShares Pet Care ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

Shares of PAWZ opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.51. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $65.36 and a 1 year high of $84.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.