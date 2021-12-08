Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,435,000 after purchasing an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period.

Shares of MGK stock opened at $260.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.84 and a one year high of $266.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.33.

