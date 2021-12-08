Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 666,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,441,000 after buying an additional 106,403 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 15.5% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 13.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 13.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.33. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

