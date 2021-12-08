Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce $2.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report earnings of $2.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. Olin reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $10.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

OLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other Olin news, Director W Anthony Will purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.35 per share, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $57.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.39. Olin has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

