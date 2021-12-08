Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Aqua Metals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 433.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 236,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 973.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 12,241.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the production of recycled lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process, called AquaRefining. Its products include Aqualyzer, and Pure Metrics. The company was founded by Stephen R. Clarke, Thomas Murphy, and Selwyn Mould on June 20, 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, NV.

