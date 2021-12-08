Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $2,729,000. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 41.6% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

Shares of GD opened at $199.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

