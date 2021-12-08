1,565 Shares in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC purchased a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 35.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 4.8% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,965,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter valued at about $35,343,000. AXA S.A. grew its position in HEICO by 2.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 108,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in HEICO by 0.7% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $141.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

