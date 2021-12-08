Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 18 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,639.41.

Shopify stock opened at $1,520.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,483.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,462.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

