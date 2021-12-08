$0.38 EPS Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Maravai LifeSciences reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maravai LifeSciences.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.45. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.14. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,067,000 after purchasing an additional 523,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

