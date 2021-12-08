Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

PGTI stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.79 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 796,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 197,275 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 120,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGTI. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

