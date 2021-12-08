Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) Insider Marian Carr Purchases 25,000 Shares

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited (ASX:EAI) insider Marian Carr purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.09 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,250.00 ($19,190.14).

Ellerston Asian Investments Company Profile

Ellerston Asian Investments Limited is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ellerston Capital Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellerston Asian Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.