Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells $34,265.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Holger Bartel sold 1,723 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $18,332.72.

On Monday, September 20th, Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00.

TZOO stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TZOO shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

