Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Sells $66,100.00 in Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Director Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ivy Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Ivy Ross sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $65,000.00.

DXLG stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $435.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DXLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,565,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

