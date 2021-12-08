iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 10,208 Shares

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $332,678.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $701,609.93.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,395 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $424,900.60.

On Monday, November 29th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,371 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $357,695.79.

On Friday, November 26th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $453,095.50.

On Monday, October 18th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $167,372.38.

On Friday, October 15th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 10,932 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $301,941.84.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,329,638.88.

On Thursday, October 7th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $47.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 1.55.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITOS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.