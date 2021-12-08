Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Susan E. Hartley Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CZNC opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citizens & Northern Co. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $407.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 8,969.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

