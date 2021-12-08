Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000.

RWO stock opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.67. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

