Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,918,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,656,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,655 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,056,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,250,000 after purchasing an additional 467,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,341,000.

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.99.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

