2,433 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,375 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

FANG stock opened at $115.59 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.41.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

