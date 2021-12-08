Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,642 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 5.2% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $334.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.44. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $209.11 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

