Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Trading Up 7.9%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)’s stock price was up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.47 and last traded at $28.28. Approximately 27,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 455,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The company’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,174,270 shares of company stock worth $287,747,294 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,783,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,133 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,171,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,302,000 after purchasing an additional 646,668 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

