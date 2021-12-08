Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) versus Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Financial Survey

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agenus and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $88.17 million 9.41 -$180.91 million ($0.12) -26.92 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.71 million 35.95 -$30.15 million ($2.90) -3.30

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agenus. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus 0.38% N/A -1.87% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,177.26% -91.26% -79.49%

Volatility & Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agenus and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Agenus currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.56%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.23%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Agenus beats Ayala Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, an oral injectable small molecule GSI that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

