Contrasting Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) and Its Competitors

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Birchcliff Energy to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Birchcliff Energy Competitors 2137 10701 15448 543 2.50

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.91%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Birchcliff Energy Competitors -30.27% -49.55% 5.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million -$43.16 million 20.62 Birchcliff Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.33 million -3.56

Birchcliff Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 7.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 16.4% and pay out 563.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

