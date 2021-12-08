Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $538.78 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.51 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $522.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.07, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total value of $1,110,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.