16,050 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Purchased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $506.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

