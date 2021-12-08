Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 492,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Standex International news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $239,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,574 over the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SXI stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $73.52 and a 12 month high of $121.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.08 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

