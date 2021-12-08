Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,720 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 45.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.45%.

AVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

