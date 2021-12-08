Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $159,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 8,300 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $125,745.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMBC opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $715.86 million, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

