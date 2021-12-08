Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,869,000 after buying an additional 737,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,089,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,494,000 after purchasing an additional 565,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $131.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.40 and a 200-day moving average of $124.67. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

