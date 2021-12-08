Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total transaction of $19,739,699.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,989 shares of company stock worth $43,261,747. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.03.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

