Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $239.98 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.