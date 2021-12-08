VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,022 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in VMware by 518.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VMware by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in VMware during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $116.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

