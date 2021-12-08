Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 88.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.91. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.59.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.