Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading 10.3% Higher

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 77,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,736,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 110.5% during the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 362,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 190,184 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $289,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 131.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,303 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $4,132,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.